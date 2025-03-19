Pistorius sarcastically commented on the results of the Trump-Putin talks
Kyiv • UNN
The German Minister of Defense criticized the Trump-Putin agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, calling it a "pacifier". Russian attacks did not stop after the conversation.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized the agreements concluded between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In particular, he called the results of the negotiations "empty." This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.
According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, the agreement between the head of the White House and the Russian dictator on a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow for 30 days does not really mean anything. In particular, this also applies to the alleged cessation of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
It is worth noting that Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure have not stopped after Trump's phone conversation with Putin. He also noted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is already under the best protection.
"Putin is playing a game here, and I am sure that the American president will not be able to watch it for long," he said in an interview with ZDF.
Addition
US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed that the movement towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire. Technical talks will also be held on the implementation of a maritime truce in the Black Sea. As the White House noted, "these negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East."
The US and Russia will hold talks on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.