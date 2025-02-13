German Defense Minister: Trump's talks with Putin are regrettable

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that US President Donald Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about Ukraine are "regrettable," DW reports, writes UNN.

Details

The US administration made concessions to Russia even before the start of peace talks on Ukraine, Pistorius said.

"In my opinion, it would be better to talk about Ukraine's possible NATO membership or possible territorial losses at the negotiating table. It would be naive to believe that this threat will actually disappear, even after the conclusion of any peace agreement, whenever it arises," the German Defense Ministry chief said.

Rutte emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine in all negotiations concerning Ukraine