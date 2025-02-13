Rutte emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine in all negotiations concerning Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine in all negotiations concerning Ukraine. This is how he commented during a press conference on Thursday on US President Donald Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin amid Western statements about "no decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine," UNN writes.

What we saw yesterday were statements from Washington, including, and you forgot to mention this, his long phone call with President Zelensky. So we'll see how this develops further, step by step. Of course, it's very important that when we talk about Ukraine, Ukraine is closely involved in everything that happens with regard to Ukraine - Rütte said.

