Ukraine will soon receive 60 more missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems - Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The parties discussed the importance of supplying IRIS-T air defense systems and ammunition. In particular, Ukraine will soon receive another 60 missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense, which quoted Umerov.

Details

According to Umerov, a meeting with German Defense Minister Borys Pistorius took place in Kyiv today, which was also attended by Chief of the General Staff General Anatoliy Bargylevych and Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.

"During the talks, we focused on the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. In particular, we discussed the destruction of the enemy's missile advantage and the fight against guided aerial bombs (CAB). We look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership with Germany in the defense of our skies. We also emphasized the importance of providing IRIS-T air defense systems and ammunition. Ukraine will soon receive another 60 missiles for these systems," Umerov said.

They also discussed the prospects for the supply of artillery shells, especially 155-mm caliber, and the development of armored vehicles.

Recall

The German Defense Minister assuredthat support for Ukraine will remain stable regardless of changes in the government. Negotiations on a €3 billion aid package are still ongoing due to budgetary issues.