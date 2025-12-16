The Rada expanded the list of those responsible for maintaining the register of conscripts: it included the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 14238, which expands the list of bodies maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists, the parliament reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The document provides for the inclusion of the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the bodies maintaining the Register. This, as expected, will allow them to more effectively recruit citizens for military service under contract and ensure motivated manning of military units.

It is reported that the draft law amends the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service", which stipulates that "the Recruitment Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a separate unit that is formed in the branches, separate types of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and maintains military records.

The law, according to the report, increases the efficiency of recruitment centers and promotes the operational use of the database of conscripts and reservists.

The regulations on recruitment centers, territorial recruitment centers and social support are approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. The activities of territorial recruitment centers and social support, recruitment centers are coordinated and directed by the Ministry of Defense.

