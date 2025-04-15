Recruiting centers will be able to independently transport volunteers from abroad: the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on attracting foreigners and stateless persons to military service under contract. This was reported by the government representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The government has amended the Regulations on Recruitment Centers of the Armed Forces and the Regulations on the Center for Recruitment of Foreigners and Stateless Persons.

According to these changes, the following is envisaged:

Recruitment centers will be able to independently transport volunteers from abroad, providing them with accommodation and meals in Ukraine; the costs will be covered from the state budget.

