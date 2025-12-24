3 million FPV drones delivered to the Defense Forces in 2025: almost 2.5 times more than last year

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
08:22 AM • 3430 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 22016 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 39846 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 51875 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 59912 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 38814 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 46207 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21732 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 19043 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24527 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1m/s
79%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideoDecember 24, 12:39 AM • 18109 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideoDecember 24, 01:12 AM • 13613 views
China's military buildup makes US vulnerable - PentagonDecember 24, 01:46 AM • 9346 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideo04:30 AM • 14365 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 6708 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 51873 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 32824 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 59911 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 46206 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 101482 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Joe Biden
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 4318 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 28811 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 26632 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 29888 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 31845 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat
Gold

3 million FPV drones delivered to the Defense Forces in 2025: almost 2.5 times more than last year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive three million FPV drones by the end of this year, which is almost 2.5 times more than last year. The vast majority of drones are domestically produced, and almost 15,000 ground-based robotic systems have also been supplied.

3 million FPV drones delivered to the Defense Forces in 2025: almost 2.5 times more than last year

By the end of the current year, the Armed Forces will receive three million FPV drones, which is almost 2.5 times more than what was supplied to the Armed Forces last year. This was reported on Telegram by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

The role of unmanned systems on the battlefield is growing, and therefore the production of innovative tools of war is our number one priority. By the end of this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 3 million FPV drones, which is almost 2.5 times more than the number of such drones supplied to the Armed Forces last year, with the vast majority of drones being domestically produced.

- the message says.

According to the minister, this year 2.4 million FPV drones were supplied to the army by the "Defense Procurement Agency" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Most of them are drones under direct contracts with manufacturers. Another 200,000 UAVs were received by the military through the DOT-Chain Defence IT system, which was launched at the end of July.

Also, the arsenal of Ukrainian defenders has increased with ground robotic systems (GRS). This year, almost 15,000 GRS were supplied to the units of the Armed Forces. This is many times more than last year. GRS perform tasks of logistics, evacuation, reconnaissance, mining and demining, and patrolling. Some ground robots are equipped with combat modules, conducting assault and defensive operations.

20 enemy FPV drones in two minutes: the General Staff showed rare footage of battles in Pokrovsk21.12.25, 14:02 • 8266 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal