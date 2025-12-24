3 million FPV drones delivered to the Defense Forces in 2025: almost 2.5 times more than last year
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive three million FPV drones by the end of this year, which is almost 2.5 times more than last year. The vast majority of drones are domestically produced, and almost 15,000 ground-based robotic systems have also been supplied.
By the end of the current year, the Armed Forces will receive three million FPV drones, which is almost 2.5 times more than what was supplied to the Armed Forces last year. This was reported on Telegram by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.
The role of unmanned systems on the battlefield is growing, and therefore the production of innovative tools of war is our number one priority. By the end of this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 3 million FPV drones, which is almost 2.5 times more than the number of such drones supplied to the Armed Forces last year, with the vast majority of drones being domestically produced.
According to the minister, this year 2.4 million FPV drones were supplied to the army by the "Defense Procurement Agency" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Most of them are drones under direct contracts with manufacturers. Another 200,000 UAVs were received by the military through the DOT-Chain Defence IT system, which was launched at the end of July.
Also, the arsenal of Ukrainian defenders has increased with ground robotic systems (GRS). This year, almost 15,000 GRS were supplied to the units of the Armed Forces. This is many times more than last year. GRS perform tasks of logistics, evacuation, reconnaissance, mining and demining, and patrolling. Some ground robots are equipped with combat modules, conducting assault and defensive operations.
