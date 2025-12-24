3 million FPV drones delivered to the Defense Forces in 2025: almost 2.5 times more than last year

By the end of the current year, the Armed Forces will receive three million FPV drones, which is almost 2.5 times more than what was supplied to the Armed Forces last year. This was reported on Telegram by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

The role of unmanned systems on the battlefield is growing, and therefore the production of innovative tools of war is our number one priority. By the end of this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 3 million FPV drones, which is almost 2.5 times more than the number of such drones supplied to the Armed Forces last year, with the vast majority of drones being domestically produced.