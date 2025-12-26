Ukrainians released from Russian captivity will receive a payment of 50,000 hryvnias: step-by-step algorithm

Ukrainian civilians released from Russian captivity will receive a one-time cash payment of 50,000 hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Details

An application for funds can be submitted to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine. The application must include a certificate from the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, Persons Illegally Deprived of Liberty as a Result of Aggression against Ukraine.

Svyrydenko added: all civilians released from Russian captivity, regardless of whether the fact of deprivation of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine has been established, receive basic necessities.

These include food, hygiene products, seasonal clothing and footwear, and they also have the right to free legal, medical, and social assistance.

In addition, those released from captivity and family members of prisoners have the right to a one-time state aid of 100,000 hryvnias after their release, as well as annual aid of the same amount for each year spent in captivity. The right to receive annual aid also extends to family members of people whose deprivation of personal liberty as a result of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine has been established.

As of today, almost 12,000 such payments have been made for a total amount of about 1.2 billion hryvnias, of which 359 million UAH is a one-time aid after release, and 818.7 million UAH is annual aid. - the Head of Government said in a statement.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine equated injuries, concussions, and traumas sustained by military personnel in captivity to combat injuries. This will provide them with social protection, benefits, compensation, and free treatment.