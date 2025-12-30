$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
01:51 PM • 2454 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 5958 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 7556 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10464 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 13553 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 19412 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 18285 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23087 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23612 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30477 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Popular news
Facebook

Military registration via "Reserve+": Ministry of Defense launches testing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The Ministry of Defense has started testing military registration through the "Reserve+" application. Men who turn 17 in 2026, or those aged 25 to 59, are invited to participate in the testing.

Military registration via "Reserve+": Ministry of Defense launches testing

Ukraine has started testing military registration through the "Reserve+" application, the Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing military registration in the Reserve+ application. Soon, some citizens will be able to register remotely - without personal visits to the TCR and paper procedures.

- reported the defense agency.

To join the testing, you need to fill out the form

Who can participate in the testing 

Men who are not yet on military registration and who are invited to the testing: 

  • will turn 17 in 2026;
    • or are between 25 and 59 years old at the time of application. 

      How it works 

      The algorithm is as follows:

      1. Fill out the form to participate in the testing.
        1. Expect an email with an invitation.
          1. Install the "Reserve+" application or update it to the latest version.
            1. Follow the instructions in the application and submit your application.
              1. Receive confirmation and your Reserve ID document.               

                "For women subject to military registration by profession, online registration is currently unavailable - to register, you need to contact the TCR. Men aged 18 to 24 are not yet involved in testing the function," the Ministry of Defense reported.

                "Online registration reduces bureaucracy, relieves the burden on the TCR, and simplifies the procedure for citizens," the Ministry of Defense noted.

                Electronic document in Rezerv+ now includes owner's photo10.12.25, 10:49 • 2772 views

                Julia Shramko

                Society
                Mobilization
                Martial law
                War in Ukraine
                TCC and SP
                Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                Ukraine