Military registration via "Reserve+": Ministry of Defense launches testing

Ukraine has started testing military registration through the "Reserve+" application, the Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing military registration in the Reserve+ application. Soon, some citizens will be able to register remotely - without personal visits to the TCR and paper procedures. - reported the defense agency.

To join the testing, you need to fill out the form.

Who can participate in the testing

Men who are not yet on military registration and who are invited to the testing:

will turn 17 in 2026;

or are between 25 and 59 years old at the time of application.

How it works

The algorithm is as follows:

Fill out the form to participate in the testing. Expect an email with an invitation. Install the "Reserve+" application or update it to the latest version. Follow the instructions in the application and submit your application. Receive confirmation and your Reserve ID document.

"For women subject to military registration by profession, online registration is currently unavailable - to register, you need to contact the TCR. Men aged 18 to 24 are not yet involved in testing the function," the Ministry of Defense reported.

"Online registration reduces bureaucracy, relieves the burden on the TCR, and simplifies the procedure for citizens," the Ministry of Defense noted.

