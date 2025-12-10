$42.180.11
Electronic document in Rezerv+ now includes owner's photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the Rezerv+ application, adding the owner's photo to the electronic document. This will make document verification faster and more transparent.

Electronic document in Rezerv+ now includes owner's photo

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the Reserve+ application, and now the owner's photo will be automatically displayed in the electronic document (Reserve ID). This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

We strive for digital tools to provide tangible benefits in everyday situations. The presence of a photo will make document verification faster and more transparent for everyone.

- said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

The defense agency emphasizes that the photo will only be displayed for owners of biometric passports. At the same time, a Reserve ID without a photo has the same legal force as a document with a photograph.

Due to increased load, the image may load with a delay. If the photo does not appear within a few days, users are advised to use the "Correct data online" function in the application menu.

Recall

In November, the Ministry of Defense began testing a new feature in the Reserve+ application, which will allow adding the owner's photo to the electronic military registration document. This update is intended to make identity verification more transparent and speed up document checks.

