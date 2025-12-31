The "Impulse" system has started to be implemented in the Unmanned Systems Forces

The third wave of deployment of the "Impulse" military personnel accounting system has started in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From now on, it is also being introduced in the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

The system deployment takes place in several stages: from preparing the infrastructure and configuring a secure environment to importing data and transitioning to daily work in the system.

The Ministry of Defense informed that "Impulse" is being developed and implemented by IT specialists from the Center for Scaling Technological Solutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These are military personnel with combat experience who well understand the real needs of units and the specifics of service in wartime conditions. That is why the system is adapted for practical use on the ground. The deployment is provided by units of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. More than 200 military units are already working in "Impulse" daily.

Currently, several units of the Unmanned Systems Forces have already received the necessary equipment and are beginning to set up a secure environment for working with "Impulse." It is expected that the system will significantly accelerate data processing and analysis – which means even more accurate and operational decisions, on which the effectiveness of units performing their assigned tasks directly depends. - explained Ivan "Grinch," head of digitalization of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The agency also notes that "Impulse" is not just a daily accounting tool. The system lays the foundation for further digital transformation of the army. In the future, its data will become the basis for the development of other digital services in the army, including the SAP defense resource management system, the Army+ application, and the Medical Information System.

Recall

In October, units of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began daily work in the official digital military accounting system "Impulse." This will allow for the formation of orders, recording of vacations, business trips, and other events related to military service, without duplication.