In the Mediterranean Sea, 3 enemy ships with 26 Kalibr missiles on board are on duty

Kyiv • UNN
Four enemy vessels are in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
However, as of 06:00, no presence of enemy ships was recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.
Over the past day, the following have passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia:
Four vessels to the Black Sea, two of which went further in the direction of the Bosphorus.
Eight vessels to the Sea of Azov, four of which arrived from the Bosphorus.
The aggressor continues to violate international norms, in particular the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic vessel identification systems.
