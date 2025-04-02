In the Black and Mediterranean Seas, Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles on board are on duty
In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, three of which have 26 missiles. The aggressor violates agreements by turning off identification systems.
There are two enemy ships in the Black Sea, both of which are carriers of Kalibr missiles, capable of firing up to eight missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
There are also four enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles with the ability to launch up to 26 missiles.
At the same time, no enemy vessels were recorded in the Sea of Azov.
According to the latest data, several vessels crossed the Kerch Strait during the day, most of which were moving towards the Bosphorus. In total, four vessels arrived in the Black Sea, two of which continued their journey through the strait. At the same time, six vessels left for the Sea of Azov, three of which advanced further towards the Bosphorus.
In addition, Russian ships continue to violate international agreements, in particular the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on their ships.
