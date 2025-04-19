Threat of shelling from the Black Sea: Russia deployed a missile carrier

In the morning of April 19, Russia deployed one ship to combat duty in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to six missiles. Russian ships are absent in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), according to UNN.

Details

As of 06:00 on 19.04.2025, an enemy missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board has been detected in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, enemy ships are absent; in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 enemy ships, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles - reports the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, passage through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation was carried out by: 6 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 4 vessels continued moving towards the Bosphorus Strait; 7 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which 2 continued moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off automatic identification systems.

Recall

The day before, on April 18, no enemy ships were detected in the Black and Azov Sea areas.

