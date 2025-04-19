Threat of shelling from the Black Sea: Russia deployed a missile carrier

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 45318 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 64812 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 70988 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 76036 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 111703 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 93396 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 159975 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54130 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 141400 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85769 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2m/s
49%
751 mm
Popular news

124 battles on the front line per day: General Staff released data on all front directions

April 18, 07:28 PM • 5968 views

Zaporizhzhia region is under attack by Russian drones, air defense is working

April 18, 07:34 PM • 6998 views

US scientists discovered a color that can only be seen under laser pulses

April 18, 08:42 PM • 4366 views

Downing of UIA plane: Iran files lawsuit against Ukraine and three countries at UN court

April 18, 09:23 PM • 8926 views

Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

11:19 PM • 4668 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 45313 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 92246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 147477 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 159970 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 141397 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Ivan Fedorov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 18745 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 21418 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 23244 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 57156 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 69700 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

Twitter

Shahed-136

TikTok

Threat of shelling from the Black Sea: Russia deployed a missile carrier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

On the morning of April 19, Russia deployed a Kalibr missile carrier ship to the Black Sea. According to the Ukrainian Navy, it has a total salvo of up to six missiles.

Threat of shelling from the Black Sea: Russia deployed a missile carrier

In the morning of April 19, Russia deployed one ship to combat duty in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to six missiles. Russian ships are absent in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), according to UNN.

Details

As of 06:00 on 19.04.2025, an enemy missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board has been detected in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, enemy ships are absent; in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 enemy ships, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles

- reports the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, passage through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation was carried out by: 6 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 4 vessels continued moving towards the Bosphorus Strait; 7 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which 2 continued moving from the Bosphorus Strait. 

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off automatic identification systems.

Recall

The day before, on April 18, no enemy ships were detected in the Black and Azov Sea areas. 

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy 17.04.25, 15:01 • 106199 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,881.20
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,598.07