There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Ukrainian Navy

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17264 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75094 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40346 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45700 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52692 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94856 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86604 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35523 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60632 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109567 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.9m/s
49%
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75094 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93936 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94856 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86604 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185679 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55571 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30293 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31256 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32470 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34706 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3140 views

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. 3 Russian ships with 26 Kalibr missiles were recorded in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Ukrainian Navy

There are currently no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 06:00 on April 16, 2025, 3 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles were recorded in the Mediterranean Sea, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 6 ships, 5 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 5 ships, 2 of which continued to move from the Bosphorus Strait

 - the statement reads.

In addition, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is planned to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77