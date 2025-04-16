There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Ukrainian Navy

There are currently no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 06:00 on April 16, 2025, 3 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles were recorded in the Mediterranean Sea, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 6 ships, 5 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 5 ships, 2 of which continued to move from the Bosphorus Strait - the statement reads.

In addition, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is planned to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.