American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 3156 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10559 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12932 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16320 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22526 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37696 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49455 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64767 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83747 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113553 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

There are 3 Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles in the Mediterranean Sea, up to 26 units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3664 views

There are three Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles in the Mediterranean Sea. Enemy ships were not recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.

There are 3 Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles in the Mediterranean Sea, up to 26 units

The activity of the Russian Navy is observed in the Mediterranean Sea. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, there are three ships in the Mediterranean Sea, armed with Kalibr-type cruise missiles. The total number of missiles that these carriers can launch in case of a threat is estimated at up to 26 units. However, no presence of enemy ships has been recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

Shipping activity continues through the Kerch Strait. Over the past day, 4 civilian vessels passed in the direction of the Black Sea, 2 of which continued their route to the Bosphorus. In the opposite direction, 6 ships entered the Sea of Azov, 4 of which arrived from the same Bosphorus.

It should be noted that the Russian side systematically ignores international safety standards at sea. We are talking about violations of the provisions of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) of 1974. In particular, enemy ships regularly turn off automatic identification systems (AIS), which complicates control over their movement and creates potential threats to the safety of navigation.

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Ukrainian Navy16.04.25, 06:18 • 4128 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
