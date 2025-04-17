There are 3 Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles in the Mediterranean Sea, up to 26 units

The activity of the Russian Navy is observed in the Mediterranean Sea. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, there are three ships in the Mediterranean Sea, armed with Kalibr-type cruise missiles. The total number of missiles that these carriers can launch in case of a threat is estimated at up to 26 units. However, no presence of enemy ships has been recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

Shipping activity continues through the Kerch Strait. Over the past day, 4 civilian vessels passed in the direction of the Black Sea, 2 of which continued their route to the Bosphorus. In the opposite direction, 6 ships entered the Sea of Azov, 4 of which arrived from the same Bosphorus.

It should be noted that the Russian side systematically ignores international safety standards at sea. We are talking about violations of the provisions of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) of 1974. In particular, enemy ships regularly turn off automatic identification systems (AIS), which complicates control over their movement and creates potential threats to the safety of navigation.

