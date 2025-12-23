Fewer battles on the front today, the enemy attacked 27 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

67 battles took place at the front today, compared to 100 the day before. The enemy tried to advance to the positions of the Defense Forces 27 times in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on December 23, UNN writes.100

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat engagements have taken place at the front - reported the General Staff.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska, Zaliznyi Mist of Chernihiv Oblast; Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Yastrubyne, Iskriskivshchyna, Atynske of Sumy Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once, a battle is currently ongoing, and also carried out 89 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Hryhorivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane and in the area of Kruhliakivka, our defenders have already repelled two attacks, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka and Kolodiazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Dronivka.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 27 times near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove and Dachne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrovka, Sosnivka, Pryvilne and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the occupiers near the settlement of Huliaipole, battles are currently ongoing in four locations. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Charivne and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove. Novoyakovlivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff emphasized.

