Fewer battles on the front today, the enemy attacked 27 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 12179 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 12255 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 16284 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 12044 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 14751 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21025 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37019 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52571 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82257 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44916 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.4m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 33756 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 18380 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russia: two districts affected, one dead and 3 injuredDecember 23, 06:57 AM • 6088 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12492 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 9030 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 12179 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 16284 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82257 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 61646 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 90003 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yurii Ihnat
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 9044 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12499 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 22180 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 24514 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 46994 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

Fewer battles on the front today, the enemy attacked 27 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

During the day, 67 combat engagements took place on the front, of which 27 enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, battles continue in several directions, including the Northern-Slobozhansky, Kupyansk, and Huliaipole directions.

Fewer battles on the front today, the enemy attacked 27 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

67 battles took place at the front today, compared to 100 the day before. The enemy tried to advance to the positions of the Defense Forces 27 times in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on December 23, UNN writes.100

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat engagements have taken place at the front

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska, Zaliznyi Mist of Chernihiv Oblast; Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Yastrubyne, Iskriskivshchyna, Atynske of Sumy Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once, a battle is currently ongoing, and also carried out 89 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Hryhorivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane and in the area of Kruhliakivka, our defenders have already repelled two attacks, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka and Kolodiazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Dronivka.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 27 times near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove and Dachne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrovka, Sosnivka, Pryvilne and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the occupiers near the settlement of Huliaipole, battles are currently ongoing in four locations. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Charivne and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove. Novoyakovlivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff emphasized.

205 battles on the front, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map23.12.25, 08:24 • 2720 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast