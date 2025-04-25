$41.690.02
Slovaks protest against the law on non-governmental organizations, calling on the president not to sign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

The "Slovakia - Europe" rallies against the law on NGOs were held in Slovakia. Protesters called on President Pellegrini to veto the law, which they consider pro-Russian.

Slovaks protest against the law on non-governmental organizations, calling on the president not to sign

A series of protests took place in Slovak cities, condemning the law against the work of non-governmental organizations approved by the country's parliament. Protesters prepared a letter to the President of Slovakia - the organizers of the "Peace for Ukraine" initiative took part in this.

UNN reports with reference to Aktuality sk and Euronews.

Details

A series of protests called "Slovakia is Europe" took place in the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, as well as in the cities of Kosice, Banska Bystrica, Trnava, Lucenec and Liptovsky Mikulas. The rallies condemned the law on NGOs (non-governmental organizations) approved by the parliament, which may restrict freedom of speech and hinder the work of non-governmental organizations in the country.

Fico compared EU diplomats to children because of their absence at the event for the day of liberation of Bratislava05.04.25, 14:06 • 15921 view

The protesters prepared a letter calling on the head of state, Peter Pellegrini, to veto the bill. With this appeal, the participants of the demonstration marched through the streets of Bratislava to the Presidential Palace. The organizers of the "Peace for Ukraine" initiative collected signatures of Slovak citizens under a letter to President Peter Pellegrini.

Reference

The Slovak Parliament approved the bill on April 17, and it was supported by Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian stance and frequent attacks on NATO.

Here is how representatives of the opposition explain their attitude to the draft law on labeling NGOs.

Andrew Vrshansky, director of the Mental Health League, a non-profit organisation, accused the government of intimidating non-governmental organisations.

This is not a law on transparency, it is a law on power that gives the state new tools for persecution, and you, gentlemen from the government office, have already shown how you want to use them

- said Vrsansky about the law on non-governmental organizations.

"They targeted us because it happens in their mentality. They think that everyone is cheating, they live in a world of suspicion. But this is not our world. We don't want such a world," Vrsansky said.

You are Russia, we are Europe

- noted Vrsansky.

According to Lucy Sabova from the Climate Coalition, the coalition's bill will primarily affect small volunteer organizations, for which it will cause an unbearable level of bureaucracy.

NGOs will not be able to do their own work. (..) The law is vague and easily abused

 - said Sabova.

She also called the law unconstitutional and contrary to European legislation.

Let us remind you

 4,000 people in Bratislava took to the streets to protest against the pro-Russian policy of Prime Minister Fico. Protesters with EU flags accused Fico of "treason" and called on him to "go to Moscow."

EU is looking for ways to break Russian gas contracts without penalties - FT15.04.25, 13:33 • 9382 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Bratislava
NATO
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
