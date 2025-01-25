Fico reacts to Zelensky's words about “Bratislava is not Moscow”

Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Zelensky's reaction to protests against the Slovak government's policies. The Slovak prime minister, speaking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's comment that "Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe," said that this is an allegedly "inadequate" interference in Slovakia's affairs.

Details

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticized the reaction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the protests in Slovakia. As a reminder, Zelensky, commenting on the protests in Slovakia, wrote on his X: "Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe.

The head of the Slovak government considers the statement to be "inadequate interference in the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic".

Context

In Slovakia, mass anti-government protests covered more than 20 cities, the largest action in Bratislava gathered 40 thousand people. Protesters oppose Prime Minister Fico's pro-Russian policy and European integration.

The Slovak opposition has withdrawn a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico because of his attempt to make the session closed. The opposition promised to soon initiate a new demand for the resignation of the government.

Recall

The President of Ukraine commented on the visit of the Slovak prime minister to Moscow on the gas issue. According to Zelenskyy, Fico refused to compensate Slovaks and cooperate with the European Commission.