The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reacted to the latest statements by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, pointing out that it is seen as an attempt to shift responsibility for its own failures in domestic policy, and Robert Fico and some Slovak parliamentarians were poisoned by Russian propaganda, UNN writes.

Details

"Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, amid falling confidence among Slovak society and protests against his pro-Russian course, has resorted to looking for enemies and found them... in Ukraine. We regard these absurd statements as an attempt to shift the responsibility for their own failures in domestic politics to foreign states and leaders. We advise you to look not abroad, but in the mirror," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The Ukrainian side, as noted, has repeatedly warned of the dangers of the pro-Russian policy of the Slovak leadership.

"The result is obvious: Robert Fico and some parliamentary figures in Slovakia have been poisoned by Russian propaganda, have ceased to distinguish between black and white, and have now begun to call the leaders of neighboring friendly democracies 'enemies,'" the Foreign Ministry said.

"We are convinced that this position and policy of Robert Fico contradicts the choice of the people of Slovakia to be an integral part of the European community," the ministry concluded.

Zelensky comments on Fico's choice of gas partnership with russia