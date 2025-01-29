ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 76915 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95742 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107263 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110224 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130453 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103584 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134593 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103744 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113414 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116980 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118497 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113096 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 28704 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 76915 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130453 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134593 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156281 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23175 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26701 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113096 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118497 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139997 views
MFA responded to the statements of the Slovak Prime Minister: Fico was poisoned by Russian propaganda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38298 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has responded to Robert Fico's latest statements. The ministry believes that the Slovak prime minister has fallen victim to Russian propaganda due to failures in domestic policy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reacted to the latest statements by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, pointing out that it is seen as an attempt to shift responsibility for its own failures in domestic policy, and Robert Fico and some Slovak parliamentarians were poisoned by Russian propaganda, UNN writes.

Details

"Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, amid falling confidence among Slovak society and protests against his pro-Russian course, has resorted to looking for enemies and found them... in Ukraine. We regard these absurd statements as an attempt to shift the responsibility for their own failures in domestic politics to foreign states and leaders. We advise you to look not abroad, but in the mirror," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The Ukrainian side, as noted, has repeatedly warned of the dangers of the pro-Russian policy of the Slovak leadership.

"The result is obvious: Robert Fico and some parliamentary figures in Slovakia have been poisoned by Russian propaganda, have ceased to distinguish between black and white, and have now begun to call the leaders of neighboring friendly democracies 'enemies,'" the Foreign Ministry said.

"We are convinced that this position and policy of Robert Fico contradicts the choice of the people of Slovakia to be an integral part of the European community," the ministry concluded.

Zelensky comments on Fico's choice of gas partnership with russia28.01.25, 23:34 • 70700 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

