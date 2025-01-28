ukenru
Zelensky comments on Fico's choice of gas partnership with russia

Zelensky comments on Fico's choice of gas partnership with russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70701 views

The President of Ukraine commented on Slovak Prime Minister Fico's decision to cooperate with a terrorist country in the energy sector. Zelenskyy emphasized that American LNG costs only money, while russian gas costs independence.

"I drew attention to the decision of the Slovak leadership in the energy sector, emphasizing the importance of choosing partners that contribute to the preservation of independence and sovereignty." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian President noted the recent decision of the United States to increase exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe.  Zelensky emphasized that the use of energy resources from friendly countries involves only financial costs, while cooperation with russia can cost much more - the independence of states.

You have to pay for American LNG with money, but you have to pay for Russian gas not only with money, but also with independence and sovereignty. Many in Europe have already gone through this and chose to preserve their independence and sovereignty 

- the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the position of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who, according to him, chooses to cooperate with terrorists instead of establishing relations with partners who are ready to supply energy on transparent commercial terms.

But not Mr. Fico. He chooses Moscow over America and other partners who can provide his country with gas on commercial terms. This is his mistake. Everyone in Europe needs to be forward-thinking and develop relationships that strengthen our nations

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatens to block EU aid to Ukraine if russian gas transit does not resume. He called President Zelenskyy an "enemy" and accused him of creating problems for Slovakia.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

