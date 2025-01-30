ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 70256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 91329 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106567 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109583 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113403 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116973 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Romania emphasizes unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty

Romania emphasizes unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 35440 views

The Romanian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity in response to the presidential candidate's statements. The ministry emphasized that the country's position is based on international law and national interests.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry emphasized its unwavering position on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, amid statements by Romanian politician and presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the Romanian MFA page in X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania strongly reaffirms the country's unwavering position and support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally recognized borders

 - the main Romanian diplomatic agency said in a statement.
Image

The ministry also noted that the relevant outlined position is “clear and based on international law and national interests.” This position of the Romanian government is in line with its long-term foreign policy based on values.

Recall

Pro-Russian candidate Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a “fictitious state” and claimed its territory. He believes that after the war, Ukraine will be divided between neighboring countries.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the provocative statements made by Romanian presidential candidate Kalin Gheorghesekabout Ukraine. The Ministry emphasized that such statements contradict international norms and are in line with Russian propaganda.

MFA responded to the statements of the Slovak Prime Minister: Fico was poisoned by Russian propaganda 29.01.25, 08:47 • 38297 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Robert Fico
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine

