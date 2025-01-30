The Romanian Foreign Ministry emphasized its unwavering position on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, amid statements by Romanian politician and presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania strongly reaffirms the country's unwavering position and support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally recognized borders - the main Romanian diplomatic agency said in a statement.

The ministry also noted that the relevant outlined position is “clear and based on international law and national interests.” This position of the Romanian government is in line with its long-term foreign policy based on values.

Pro-Russian candidate Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a “fictitious state” and claimed its territory. He believes that after the war, Ukraine will be divided between neighboring countries.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the provocative statements made by Romanian presidential candidate Kalin Gheorghesekabout Ukraine. The Ministry emphasized that such statements contradict international norms and are in line with Russian propaganda.

