Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summons Slovak ambassador over scandalous statements by Fico

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summons Slovak ambassador over scandalous statements by Fico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71736 views

Ukraine protested to the Slovak ambassador over Prime Minister Fico's statements about interference in internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry called on Bratislava to stop relaying Kremlin rhetoric and return to constructive dialogue.

Today, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Slovak Ambassador to Ukraine Pavel Vizdal to express his rejection of the official statements by Prime Minister Robert Fico, UNN reports.

Details

On January 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Slovak Ambassador to Ukraine Pavel Vizdal to express its strong rejection of the statements of official Bratislava about Ukraine's alleged interference in the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic.

MFA responded to the statements of the Slovak Prime Minister: Fico was poisoned by Russian propaganda29.01.25, 08:47 • 38298 views

The Ukrainian side declared its commitment to developing good relations with all international partners who support Ukraine against the backdrop of full-scale Russian aggression.

Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko expressed deep disappointment that Prime Minister Robert Fico is actually relaying Kremlin rhetoric, ignoring European principles and acting contrary to the position of the European Union.

Fico calls Zelensky an enemy and threatens to block EU aid to Ukraine28.01.25, 22:31 • 33090 views

He emphasized that such statements and actions by representatives of the Slovak authorities are unacceptable, especially in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine. They not only harm the traditionally good relations between Kyiv and Bratislava, but also undermine the unity of the EU and the Euro-Atlantic community in countering the aggressor state.

Ukraine has condemned the Slovak government's attempts to maintain dependence on Russian energy carriers, which contradicts the EU's common energy security policy. 

Official Bratislava was urged to stop this practice and return to a constructive dialogue. At the same time, Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Slovak people for their support in the fight against Russian aggression.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

