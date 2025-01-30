Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summons Slovak ambassador over scandalous statements by Fico

Today, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Slovak Ambassador to Ukraine Pavel Vizdal to express his rejection of the official statements by Prime Minister Robert Fico, UNN reports.

Details

On January 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Slovak Ambassador to Ukraine Pavel Vizdal to express its strong rejection of the statements of official Bratislava about Ukraine's alleged interference in the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic.

The Ukrainian side declared its commitment to developing good relations with all international partners who support Ukraine against the backdrop of full-scale Russian aggression.

Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko expressed deep disappointment that Prime Minister Robert Fico is actually relaying Kremlin rhetoric, ignoring European principles and acting contrary to the position of the European Union.

He emphasized that such statements and actions by representatives of the Slovak authorities are unacceptable, especially in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine. They not only harm the traditionally good relations between Kyiv and Bratislava, but also undermine the unity of the EU and the Euro-Atlantic community in countering the aggressor state.

Ukraine has condemned the Slovak government's attempts to maintain dependence on Russian energy carriers, which contradicts the EU's common energy security policy.

Official Bratislava was urged to stop this practice and return to a constructive dialogue. At the same time, Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Slovak people for their support in the fight against Russian aggression.