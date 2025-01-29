On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to Slovakia Myroslav Kastran to express a strong protest.

Transmits UNN with reference to Aktuality.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic summoned today the Ambassador of Ukraine to Slovakia Myroslav Kastran to express its strong protest against the statements of the Ukrainian side, which it regards as interference in the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak media reports with reference to the Ministry's communication department.

Context

In January 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, pointing out that the Slovak prime minister favors Russia over the United States and its partners when it comes to gas.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum last week, Zelenskiy also pointed to Fico, noting that he does not seek access to American gas, yet “does not lose hope of using the US security umbrella.

Previously

UNN reported that Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025, ending decades of energy dependence.

The move provoked a mixed reaction in Europe: some countries supported the decision, citing the need to reduce Russia's influence, while others, such as Slovakia, expressed concern about the possible consequences for energy supplies.

The President of Ukraine commented on Slovak Prime Minister Fico's decision to cooperate with a terrorist country in the energy sector. Zelensky emphasized that American LNG costs only money, while Russian gas costs independence .

In turn, Aktuality reminds that Prime Minister Fico threatened Ukraine with the termination of electricity supplies and a reduction in support for Ukrainians who, due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukrainian land, have temporarily taken refuge in Slovakia.

Transnistria agrees to receive gas through Moldovagaz