Slovakia summons Ukraine's ambassador over ‘interference in internal affairs’

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79929 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97384 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107518 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110458 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103635 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134836 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103755 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113422 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53795 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118839 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59724 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113466 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30631 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 79929 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166689 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156469 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24329 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27790 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118823 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140073 views
Slovakia summons Ukraine's ambassador over ‘interference in internal affairs’

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28508 views

Slovakia's Foreign Ministry protested to Ukraine's ambassador over statements regarding the country's internal affairs. The conflict arose after Zelensky criticized Prime Minister Fico's position on Russian gas.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to Slovakia Myroslav Kastran to express a strong protest.

Transmits UNN with reference to Aktuality.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic summoned today the Ambassador of Ukraine to Slovakia Myroslav Kastran to express its strong protest against the statements of the Ukrainian side, which it regards as interference in the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak media reports with reference to the Ministry's communication department.

Context

In January 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, pointing out that the Slovak prime minister favors Russia over the United States and its partners when it comes to gas.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum last week, Zelenskiy also pointed to Fico, noting that he does not seek access to American gas, yet “does not lose hope of using the US security umbrella.

Previously

UNN reported that Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025, ending decades of energy dependence.

The move provoked a mixed reaction in Europe: some countries supported the decision, citing the need to reduce Russia's influence, while others, such as Slovakia, expressed concern about the possible consequences for energy supplies.

The President of Ukraine commented on Slovak Prime Minister Fico's decision to cooperate with a terrorist country in the energy sector. Zelensky emphasized that American LNG costs only money, while Russian gas costs independence .

In turn, Aktuality reminds that Prime Minister Fico threatened Ukraine with the termination of electricity supplies and a reduction in support for Ukrainians who, due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukrainian land, have temporarily taken refuge in Slovakia.

Transnistria agrees to receive gas through Moldovagaz20.01.25, 12:07 • 86575 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

