Fico evaded condemning the Russian strike on Sumy

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

Fico evaded condemning the Russian strike on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

Slovak Prime Minister Fico did not condemn the Russian attack on Sumy, which killed more than 30 people, including children. He stated a lack of information, despite condemnation of the terrorist act by other leaders.

Fico evaded condemning the Russian strike on Sumy

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico refused to directly condemn Russia's bloody strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. This was reported by Dennik Postoj, UNN informs.

Details

The publication reminds that as a result of the attack on Sumy, more than thirty people, including children, died, and more than a hundred people were injured.

I condemn the murder. I condemn all murders, I have always condemned them and I will continue to do so. But I don't have enough information to say anything right now

- Fico said at a press conference in Košice.

The publication points out that numerous Western leaders have condemned Russian terror.

"It was also condemned by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Parliament Speaker Richard Raši. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Pellegrini for his support on social media," the article says.

Let us remind you

April 14-16 was declared days of mourning in Sumy for those killed as a result of the Russian terrorist attack. On April 13, the Russians struck the city with ballistic missiles, killing 34 people, including 2 children.

WarPolitics
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Sums
