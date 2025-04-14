Fico evaded condemning the Russian strike on Sumy

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico refused to directly condemn Russia's bloody strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. This was reported by Dennik Postoj, UNN informs.

Details

The publication reminds that as a result of the attack on Sumy, more than thirty people, including children, died, and more than a hundred people were injured.

I condemn the murder. I condemn all murders, I have always condemned them and I will continue to do so. But I don't have enough information to say anything right now - Fico said at a press conference in Košice.

The publication points out that numerous Western leaders have condemned Russian terror.

"It was also condemned by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Parliament Speaker Richard Raši. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Pellegrini for his support on social media," the article says.

Let us remind you

April 14-16 was declared days of mourning in Sumy for those killed as a result of the Russian terrorist attack. On April 13, the Russians struck the city with ballistic missiles, killing 34 people, including 2 children.

