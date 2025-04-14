The EU called on candidate countries not to participate in the May 9 events in Russia - the head of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2442 views

11:16 AM • 19591 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16552 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21603 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30818 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64506 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60281 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34086 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59660 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106942 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
11:16 AM • 19591 views

08:09 AM • 52943 views

07:15 AM • 64506 views

Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60281 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167394 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24495 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21374 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22990 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24872 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27492 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The EU called on candidate countries not to participate in the May 9 events in Russia - the head of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7384 views

The European Union called on candidate countries for EU membership to refrain from participating in the May 9 events in Russia. Support for Ukraine remains a key priority for the European Union.

The European Union has called on candidate countries for accession to the bloc to refrain from participating in events until May 9 in Russia, including the military parade in Moscow. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, reports UNN.

Details

According to Brazhe, during an informal meeting on April 13 with partners from the Western Balkans, there were many discussions on common foreign and security policy, including sanctions pressure.

…very clear instructions from EU member states for candidates not to participate in the May 9 events in accordance with EU values

- the minister noted.

She also stressed that support for Ukraine remains one of the EU's key priorities. According to her, the following discussions will concern not only financial assistance to Kyiv, but also military support, in particular the supply of air defense systems.

Let us remind you

At the end of October 2024, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico gave an interview to Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva and announced his desire to come to Moscow on May 9.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Latvia
Robert Fico
European Union
Ukraine
