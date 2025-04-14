The European Union has called on candidate countries for accession to the bloc to refrain from participating in events until May 9 in Russia, including the military parade in Moscow. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, reports UNN.

Details

According to Brazhe, during an informal meeting on April 13 with partners from the Western Balkans, there were many discussions on common foreign and security policy, including sanctions pressure.

…very clear instructions from EU member states for candidates not to participate in the May 9 events in accordance with EU values - the minister noted.

She also stressed that support for Ukraine remains one of the EU's key priorities. According to her, the following discussions will concern not only financial assistance to Kyiv, but also military support, in particular the supply of air defense systems.

Let us remind you

At the end of October 2024, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico gave an interview to Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva and announced his desire to come to Moscow on May 9.