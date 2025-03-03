Hungary blocks EU project on security guarantees and new military aid for Ukraine - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
Hungary rejected a draft EU document on security guarantees and military assistance to Ukraine. Slovakia also refused to provide financial and military support to Kyiv.
Hungary rejected a draft EU document on security guarantees and military assistance to Ukraine at a meeting of ambassadors on Friday, Politico reports UNN.
Details
“At a meeting of EU ambassadors on Friday, Hungary rejected a draft text on Ukraine that includes provisions on security guarantees the bloc could provide to Kyiv as well as a new military aid package,” Politico writes.
Meanwhile, as the publication notes, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country would refuse financial or military support for Kyiv and rejected the West's “peace through strength” approach as unrealistic.
