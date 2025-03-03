Fico threatens to veto aid to Ukraine over gas transit issues
Kyiv • UNN
Slovak Prime Minister Fico stated the possibility of blocking military and financial aid to Ukraine if gas transit to Europe does not resume. He also proposes an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations.
Fico also publicly reiterated his disagreement with military and financial support for Ukraine in its fight against the aggression of the Russian Federation.
Transmits UNN with a link to Sme, Dennikn, and TASR.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has called for the European Union to urge Ukraine to resume gas transit to Europe.
The rejection of the proposal will significantly complicate Slovakia's acceptance of the conclusions of the European Union summit.
At the meeting of EU leaders, it was stated that Slovakia does not support military and financial assistance to Ukraine if it "leads to the continuation of hostilities."
But a corresponding statement was also made in the context of the "gas" transit issue.
If I see smiles and indifference from European politicians, I may block financial and military aid to Ukraine.
In addition, according to Fico, his government will propose an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine at the summit - "an end to the killings and the start of peace negotiations involving the USA, Russia, and Ukraine."
Reminder
Trump's entourage is discussing Zelensky's leadership and his readiness for negotiations. Johnson stated that there is a connection between security guarantees and the agreement on mineral extraction in Ukraine.
Zelensky: I will come if invited to the USA for a constructive dialogue03.03.25, 17:38 • 22492 views