Zelensky: I will come if invited to the USA for a constructive dialogue
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that if he is invited to the USA for a constructive dialogue and to address real issues, he will come. He made this statement following the summit in London, reports UNN.
Details
"I didn't come to try. I traveled by train for 12 hours, then flew for 11 hours because I was invited by the President of the United States. This is one of our main partners. For me, it is an honor to be in the White House when I am invited by the President of the United States... I believe that our country is not better than others, but certainly not worse. We deserve an equal dialogue..." - said Zelensky.
He emphasized that he represents the interests of a country that is very much dependent on support and partnership.
"Of course, if I am invited for a constructive dialogue, to solve real problems, for serious questions and real decisive actions, answers, I will be," Zelensky said.
Supplement
A tense exchange arose between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during a meeting in the White House's Oval Office. During it, Zelensky stated that he would not accept a ceasefire without security guarantees. Later, Zelensky left the White House earlier than planned.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelensky allegedly is not ready for peace, and added that the Ukrainian leader can return when he is ready for peace.
Ahead of this, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the administration of President Donald Trump is ready to restore cooperation with Ukrainian officials "when they are ready for peace."
Zelensky stated on Sunday that the partnership between Kyiv and Washington remains strong.