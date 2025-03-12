Fico says he supports "all peace plans" for a ceasefire in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Slovak Prime Minister Fico supports peace plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He stated that he is against the war and for a multi-vector policy.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico supports all peace plans and ceasefire proposals in Ukraine. He wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.
Details
The politician noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, he has been against the outbreak of war.
Every day of the war in Ukraine is associated with the mutual killing of Slavs, which I rejected from the very beginning of the conflict
At the same time, he stressed that in his policy he professes multi-vectorism.
"I am the Prime Minister of a country that loves peace and consistently pursues a sovereign Slovak foreign policy focused on all four corners of the world," Fico explained.
Recall
Last week, Slovak Prime Minister Fico announced the possibility of blocking military and financial assistance to Ukraine if gas transit to Europe is not resumed. He also proposes an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks.
