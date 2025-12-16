$42.250.05
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 10391 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 14086 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 16296 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 21938 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 20525 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 21576 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29095 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21476 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16974 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
17 million Ukrainians have already applied for the "winter thousand": how many have received payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Over 17 million Ukrainians have applied for the "winter thousand", of which 13 million have already received payments. The funds can be used until the end of June next year for utility services, medicines, groceries, books, charity, or postal services.

17 million Ukrainians have already applied for the "winter thousand": how many have received payments

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that more than 17 million Ukrainians have already applied for the winter thousand, and 13 million Ukrainians have already received payments, UNN reports.

More than 17 million Ukrainians have applied for the 1000. In particular, more than 3.3 million applications for children have been submitted through Diia. 13 million Ukrainians have already received payments.

- the message says.

Svyrydenko reminded that the funds received through Diia can be used until the end of June next year: for utility payments, purchasing medicines, Ukrainian-made products (except excisable goods), books, as well as for charitable contributions or postal services.

The period for using funds for applications through Ukrposhta has been extended until the end of February 2026. Since last week, it has also become possible to use funds in grocery chains. Applications can be submitted until December 24.

- added the Prime Minister.

Let's add

In addition, according to Svyrydenko, more than 410,000 people have applied for a payment of 6,500 hryvnias for vulnerable categories.

6,500 hryvnias for vulnerable categories. Today and tomorrow are the last days to submit applications. In total, more than 410,000 people have applied for the payment. More than 272,000 citizens have already received payments. The funds can be spent on medicines, clothes, and shoes within 6 months of their receipt, the Prime Minister summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Energy
Heating
charity
Ukrposhta