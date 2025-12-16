17 million Ukrainians have already applied for the "winter thousand": how many have received payments

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that more than 17 million Ukrainians have already applied for the winter thousand, and 13 million Ukrainians have already received payments, UNN reports.

More than 17 million Ukrainians have applied for the 1000. In particular, more than 3.3 million applications for children have been submitted through Diia. 13 million Ukrainians have already received payments. - the message says.

Svyrydenko reminded that the funds received through Diia can be used until the end of June next year: for utility payments, purchasing medicines, Ukrainian-made products (except excisable goods), books, as well as for charitable contributions or postal services.

The period for using funds for applications through Ukrposhta has been extended until the end of February 2026. Since last week, it has also become possible to use funds in grocery chains. Applications can be submitted until December 24. - added the Prime Minister.

In addition, according to Svyrydenko, more than 410,000 people have applied for a payment of 6,500 hryvnias for vulnerable categories.

6,500 hryvnias for vulnerable categories. Today and tomorrow are the last days to submit applications. In total, more than 410,000 people have applied for the payment. More than 272,000 citizens have already received payments. The funds can be spent on medicines, clothes, and shoes within 6 months of their receipt, the Prime Minister summarized.

