Explosions in Russia: thermal power plant in Oryol and ammonia plant in Tolyatti attacked, part of Rostov without electricity

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 1534 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 3322 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 5162 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13195 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13215 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13104 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15158 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12479 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19236 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10920 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5766 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11486 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 19889 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18904 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21388 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13169 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19226 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21426 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25881 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52166 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57737 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39746 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38097 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44394 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49359 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

Explosions in Russia: thermal power plant in Oryol and ammonia plant in Tolyatti attacked, part of Rostov without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2872 views

On the night of December 19, explosions occurred in a number of Russian regions. A thermal power plant was attacked in Oryol, and an ammonia production plant in Tolyatti.

Explosions in Russia: thermal power plant in Oryol and ammonia plant in Tolyatti attacked, part of Rostov without electricity

On the night of December 19, explosions occurred in several regions of Russia. In Rostov, power partially went out, in Oryol, a local thermal power plant was attacked, and in Tolyatti, an ammonia production plant was attacked. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

As a result of the attack in Oryol, the local thermal power plant went out of order. Residents of one of the city's districts were warned about "short-term" restrictions on heat and energy supply and hot water.

In Tolyatti, an ammonia production plant was attacked. This Russian chemical company is among the top ten largest ammonia producers in the world.

At the same time, photos and videos of the consequences of the attacks on Russia on the night of December 19 appeared online.

Recall

Due to the enemy attack on December 19 in Odesa, an energy facility and a residential building were damaged, and one person was injured. Residents of one of the largest residential areas were left without electricity, water, and heat supply.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldEvents
Real estate
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Odesa