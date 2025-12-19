Explosions in Russia: thermal power plant in Oryol and ammonia plant in Tolyatti attacked, part of Rostov without electricity

On the night of December 19, explosions occurred in several regions of Russia. In Rostov, power partially went out, in Oryol, a local thermal power plant was attacked, and in Tolyatti, an ammonia production plant was attacked. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

As a result of the attack in Oryol, the local thermal power plant went out of order. Residents of one of the city's districts were warned about "short-term" restrictions on heat and energy supply and hot water.

In Tolyatti, an ammonia production plant was attacked. This Russian chemical company is among the top ten largest ammonia producers in the world.

At the same time, photos and videos of the consequences of the attacks on Russia on the night of December 19 appeared online.

Recall

Due to the enemy attack on December 19 in Odesa, an energy facility and a residential building were damaged, and one person was injured. Residents of one of the largest residential areas were left without electricity, water, and heat supply.