Russia attacked Ukraine with 1,500 drones, 900 aerial bombs, and 46 missiles in a week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Russian troops launched over 1,500 drones, almost 900 guided aerial bombs, and 46 missiles at Ukraine in a week. This resulted in damage to energy infrastructure and left hundreds of thousands of families without electricity.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 1,500 drones, 900 aerial bombs, and 46 missiles in a week - Zelenskyy

Russia continues massive attacks on Ukraine. This week, Russian troops launched over 1,500 attack drones, almost 900 guided aerial bombs, and 46 missiles of various types, attempting to inflict as much damage as possible on the civilian population and energy infrastructure. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Russia is dragging out the war and wants to harm our people as much as possible. In total, this week the Russians launched over 1,500 attack drones, almost 900 guided aerial bombs, and 46 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Just one week

- Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that since yesterday, all our services have been working to restore electricity, heat, and water supply to the regions after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The situation is still difficult – hundreds of thousands of families remain without electricity in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Dnipro regions.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone involved in the repair work. He also reported that Ukrainian communities were attacked again last night. There are wounded.

Ukraine needs peace on dignified terms, and we are ready to work as constructively as possible. These days will be filled with diplomacy. It is very important that it brings results. I count on the support of our partners. Thank you to everyone who helps

- added Zelenskyy.

