There are some systems that lack certain types of missiles: Zelenskyy announced a deficit in air defense armaments

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 11929 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 21663 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20490 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 37428 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29389 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17398 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18284 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13833 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28151 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11617 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
93%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37168 views
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4230 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9140 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 6678 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4126 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 37442 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28155 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37234 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33285 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59219 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 6772 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61358 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43159 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41224 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47410 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
Heating

There are some systems that lack certain types of missiles: Zelenskyy announced a deficit in air defense armaments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2826 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a deficit of certain missiles for air defense systems. He noted that partners provide licenses, missiles, or financial assistance.

There are some systems that lack certain types of missiles: Zelenskyy announced a deficit in air defense armaments

Ukraine has a deficit of certain air defense system missiles. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

Today we are talking about air defense, about some missiles, I don't want to say it out loud, which are in short supply, there are some systems that do not have some types of missiles. I discussed this with partners today, we can discuss it for a long time, and a lot, but every day it flies. Every minute it hits somewhere

 - said Zelenskyy.

He added that "partners either provide licenses, or provide missiles, or help with money."

Recall

Ukraine is receiving enhanced reinforcement of air defense systems amid attacks on energy and critical infrastructure, particularly during the winter period.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine