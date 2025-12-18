There are some systems that lack certain types of missiles: Zelenskyy announced a deficit in air defense armaments
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a deficit of certain missiles for air defense systems. He noted that partners provide licenses, missiles, or financial assistance.
Ukraine has a deficit of certain air defense system missiles. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.
Details
Today we are talking about air defense, about some missiles, I don't want to say it out loud, which are in short supply, there are some systems that do not have some types of missiles. I discussed this with partners today, we can discuss it for a long time, and a lot, but every day it flies. Every minute it hits somewhere
He added that "partners either provide licenses, or provide missiles, or help with money."
Recall
Ukraine is receiving enhanced reinforcement of air defense systems amid attacks on energy and critical infrastructure, particularly during the winter period.