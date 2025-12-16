$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
10:57 AM • 7432 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 12124 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 14553 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 20346 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 19452 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20983 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 28657 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21354 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16909 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12652 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.7m/s
80%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 19253 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 18496 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 24766 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 13492 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 11334 views
Publications
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 4546 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 11580 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 63787 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 59368 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 65925 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Maia Sandu
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Netherlands
Poland
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 38832 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 55940 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 56215 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 59992 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 94683 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Diia (service)
Coca-Cola

Occupying authorities admit failure of gasification in left-bank Kherson region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The occupation administration of the Kherson region has admitted that gasification of the left bank reaches only 27%, leaving about 38,000 facilities without connection. This is happening despite promises of integration into Russian systems, and a significant part of the gas lines are not functioning or are in disrepair.

Occupying authorities admit failure of gasification in left-bank Kherson region - CNS

The occupation administration of the Kherson region has effectively admitted failure in restoring basic infrastructure: gasification of the left bank reaches only 27%, and tens of thousands of facilities remain without connection, despite loud promises of "integration" into Russian systems. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

According to the statement of Gauleiter Saldo, the level of gasification of the left bank is only 27%, and about 38 thousand facilities remain without connection. Despite attempts to present this as "temporary difficulties" and promise to include the region in the "unified Russian gasification system," in practice, it is a critical situation to which the region was brought precisely during the occupation.

- noted in the CNS.

Chernomorneftegaz has been designated as the formal gas supplier in the region, allegedly processing hundreds of applications from the population. However, according to CNS sources, most applications have remained without real progress for years. The company delays deadlines under the pretext of "technical impossibility," lack of pressure in the networks, or the need for additional approvals. In reality, a significant part of the gas lines either do not function or are in an emergency state due to years of mismanagement, lack of repairs, and dismantling of equipment after the capture of the region.

CNS insiders report that within the occupation structures, it is recognized that the restoration of full-fledged gasification requires large-scale reconstruction of networks, for which there are neither resources nor personnel. Instead, a tactic of imitation is chosen - receiving applications, formal visits of commissions, and endless bureaucratic circles that allow reporting "on paper" without solving the problem in essence.

The situation with gasification in the Kherson region is typical for the entire occupation model of governance. Under the slogans of integration and development, there is a degradation of basic life support systems. The population remains without gas, forced to switch to dangerous heating alternatives, while responsibility is blurred between administrations and companies controlled by the Russian Federation.

- the message says.

Occupiers in Kherson Oblast forcibly seize homes of local residents – ATESH24.11.25, 10:32 • 3794 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
DAT Chernomorneftegaz