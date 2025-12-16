The occupation administration of the Kherson region has effectively admitted failure in restoring basic infrastructure: gasification of the left bank reaches only 27%, and tens of thousands of facilities remain without connection, despite loud promises of "integration" into Russian systems. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

According to the statement of Gauleiter Saldo, the level of gasification of the left bank is only 27%, and about 38 thousand facilities remain without connection. Despite attempts to present this as "temporary difficulties" and promise to include the region in the "unified Russian gasification system," in practice, it is a critical situation to which the region was brought precisely during the occupation. - noted in the CNS.

Chernomorneftegaz has been designated as the formal gas supplier in the region, allegedly processing hundreds of applications from the population. However, according to CNS sources, most applications have remained without real progress for years. The company delays deadlines under the pretext of "technical impossibility," lack of pressure in the networks, or the need for additional approvals. In reality, a significant part of the gas lines either do not function or are in an emergency state due to years of mismanagement, lack of repairs, and dismantling of equipment after the capture of the region.

CNS insiders report that within the occupation structures, it is recognized that the restoration of full-fledged gasification requires large-scale reconstruction of networks, for which there are neither resources nor personnel. Instead, a tactic of imitation is chosen - receiving applications, formal visits of commissions, and endless bureaucratic circles that allow reporting "on paper" without solving the problem in essence.

The situation with gasification in the Kherson region is typical for the entire occupation model of governance. Under the slogans of integration and development, there is a degradation of basic life support systems. The population remains without gas, forced to switch to dangerous heating alternatives, while responsibility is blurred between administrations and companies controlled by the Russian Federation. - the message says.

