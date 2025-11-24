Occupiers in Kherson Oblast forcibly seize homes of local residents – ATESH
Kyiv • UNN
The ATESH movement reports new cases of violations by Russian military personnel in Kherson Oblast. Units of the 227th Artillery Brigade are arbitrarily occupying private homes in the village of Dudchany, evicting local residents.
Pro-Ukrainian partisans from ATESH report new instances of violations by Russian military personnel in the Kherson region. According to their data, units of the 227th Artillery Brigade, staffed by servicemen of Chechen origin, are arbitrarily occupying private homes in the village of Dudchyne, forcibly evicting local residents. The partisans reported this on their Telegram channel, UNN writes.
Details
People are forced to leave their homes and are sent to other settlements, often without the possibility of taking their belongings and without being provided with alternative housing.
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front line24.11.25, 04:49 • 6320 views
Locals also report looting: after evicting owners, the occupiers use property for their own needs and do not respond to citizens' appeals.
According to sources, such actions are accompanied by threats and psychological pressure, which creates additional danger for the civilian population in the region.
First mobilized from Luhansk region desert near Pokrovsk – ATESH20.11.25, 21:11 • 10034 views