Occupiers in Kherson Oblast forcibly seize homes of local residents – ATESH

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14069 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14367 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15976 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22517 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29703 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31629 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35702 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26820 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22835 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20039 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.8m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 16952 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 14953 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 17351 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 5686 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 20994 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14096 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 49576 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 127260 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 90013 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 94555 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 2294 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 3042 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 35064 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 45749 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 47590 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Tesla Model Y

Occupiers in Kherson Oblast forcibly seize homes of local residents – ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

The ATESH movement reports new cases of violations by Russian military personnel in Kherson Oblast. Units of the 227th Artillery Brigade are arbitrarily occupying private homes in the village of Dudchany, evicting local residents.

Occupiers in Kherson Oblast forcibly seize homes of local residents – ATESH

Pro-Ukrainian partisans from ATESH report new instances of violations by Russian military personnel in the Kherson region. According to their data, units of the 227th Artillery Brigade, staffed by servicemen of Chechen origin, are arbitrarily occupying private homes in the village of Dudchyne, forcibly evicting local residents. The partisans reported this on their Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

People are forced to leave their homes and are sent to other settlements, often without the possibility of taking their belongings and without being provided with alternative housing.

Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front line24.11.25, 04:49 • 6320 views

Locals also report looting: after evicting owners, the occupiers use property for their own needs and do not respond to citizens' appeals.

According to sources, such actions are accompanied by threats and psychological pressure, which creates additional danger for the civilian population in the region.

First mobilized from Luhansk region desert near Pokrovsk – ATESH20.11.25, 21:11 • 10034 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Kherson Oblast