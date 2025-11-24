$42.150.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The 108th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction has faced a sharp deterioration in discipline due to widespread alcohol abuse, leading to deaths from poisoning and failure to perform combat missions. The command is concealing the problem, provoking conflicts among military personnel.

Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front line

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, discipline in the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian army has sharply deteriorated: the unit massively abuses alcohol, which leads to soldiers dying from poisoning, failing to perform tasks, and creating dangerous situations at the front. The command is hiding the problem, which leads to conflicts between sober and intoxicated military personnel. This is reported by the ATESH partisan movement, according to UNN.

Details

ATESH agents within the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian army are recording a complete breakdown of discipline among personnel in the Zaporizhzhia direction and deaths caused by alcohol.

With the approach of winter, the daily need for alcohol has turned the unit into a formation incapable of performing combat missions. The so-called "100 grams" have turned into liters, and the regiment has become a hotbed of alcoholism.

- the post says.

It is noted that new soldiers are dying not from bullets, but from alcohol poisoning.

The command deliberately hides the situation: drunk soldiers are a convenient resource, they don't ask questions and go on the assault "under the influence"

- the partisans report.

According to the ATESH movement, this provokes harsh conflicts with sober fighters: intoxicated ones expose them to attack - they make noise, shine flashlights, shoot into the air, fall asleep at their post, forget their weapons, and even open fire on their own.

Recall

Agents of the pro-Ukrainian ATESH movement reported that mobilized soldiers from the occupied Luhansk region near Pokrovsk are deserting and do not want to go on "meat assaults."

ATESH partisans: Russian military personnel are dying at the front due to expired Soviet-era ammunition18.11.25, 21:28 • 3678 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast