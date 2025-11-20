First mobilized from Luhansk region desert near Pokrovsk – ATESH
Agents of the pro-Ukrainian ATESH movement reported that those mobilized from the occupied Luhansk region near Pokrovsk are deserting and do not want to go on "meat assaults."
The Ukrainian partisan organization ATESH reported that the first mobilized individuals from the occupied Luhansk region, who are being sent to the front without training, have begun to desert near Pokrovsk, UNN writes.
According to an ATESH agent from the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation, newly arrived mobilized personnel are immediately thrown into assault groups in the Pokrovsk direction.
At least four have already voluntarily left the unit after learning that they are being sent into "meat grinder" assaults where only a few survive.
- states the message of the pro-Ukrainian movement.
According to the source, such cases demonstrate that soldiers do not want to become expendable material for someone else's ambitions and the failed decisions of the headquarters.
