03:05 PM • 1086 views
"By the end of the day, we hope to reach an agreement": Umerov announced real progress in negotiations with the USPhoto
02:54 PM • 2222 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3554 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 11170 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 12646 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 15711 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 18163 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 19184 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20271 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18755 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
In Odesa, heat and water supply have been restored; in the region, 80 settlements are without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In Odesa Oblast, about 80 settlements remain without electricity after massive Russian attacks. In Odesa, heat and water supply have been restored, and work is underway to restore electricity supply.

In Odesa, heat and water supply have been restored; in the region, 80 settlements are without electricity

In Odesa region, after massive attacks by the Russian Federation, about 80 settlements are still without electricity. As for Odesa, heat supply in the city has already been provided in all districts, and centralized water supply has also been restored. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

Svyrydenko today heard reports from the leadership of the Odesa Regional Military Administration and relevant services on the restoration of Odesa after the shelling of energy infrastructure.

Electricity supply has already been restored for over 180,000 consumers. Work on powering all areas of the city continues around the clock.

- the Prime Minister reported.

At the same time, according to Kuleba, work on restoring electricity supply in Odesa region continues - about 80 settlements are still without electricity. All brigades are working around the clock according to the approved operational plan.

Add

In addition, according to Svyrydenko, heat and water supply in Odesa have been restored.

Heat supply in the city has already been provided in all districts, and a phased launch of individual boiler houses is underway. Centralized water supply in the city has been fully restored. Drinking and technical water supply is carried out as needed by requests from people. Invincibility points and field kitchens are operating on site.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the government keeps the situation under constant control.

Less than half a million consumers in Odesa region are still without electricity after the Russian attack, schedules in certain regions - Ministry of Energy15.12.25, 10:50 • 2250 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Odesa