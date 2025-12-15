In Odesa, heat and water supply have been restored; in the region, 80 settlements are without electricity

In Odesa region, after massive attacks by the Russian Federation, about 80 settlements are still without electricity. As for Odesa, heat supply in the city has already been provided in all districts, and centralized water supply has also been restored. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

Svyrydenko today heard reports from the leadership of the Odesa Regional Military Administration and relevant services on the restoration of Odesa after the shelling of energy infrastructure.

Electricity supply has already been restored for over 180,000 consumers. Work on powering all areas of the city continues around the clock. - the Prime Minister reported.

At the same time, according to Kuleba, work on restoring electricity supply in Odesa region continues - about 80 settlements are still without electricity. All brigades are working around the clock according to the approved operational plan.

Add

In addition, according to Svyrydenko, heat and water supply in Odesa have been restored.

Heat supply in the city has already been provided in all districts, and a phased launch of individual boiler houses is underway. Centralized water supply in the city has been fully restored. Drinking and technical water supply is carried out as needed by requests from people. Invincibility points and field kitchens are operating on site. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the government keeps the situation under constant control.

Less than half a million consumers in Odesa region are still without electricity after the Russian attack, schedules in certain regions - Ministry of Energy