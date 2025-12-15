Less than half a million consumers in Odesa region are still without electricity after the Russian attack, schedules in certain regions - Ministry of Energy

More than 430,000 consumers in Odesa region remain without electricity after a massive attack by Russia; new Russian strikes have also caused power outages in two other regions, and scheduled blackouts continue in some areas, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult but controlled. Russia daily strikes generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, primarily in border and frontline regions," the Ministry of Energy noted.

During the night, the enemy launched drone attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of this morning, there are power outages for consumers in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. - Ukrenergo reported.

Emergency restoration work continues in all regions affected by shelling. The most difficult situation remains in Odesa region, whose energy infrastructure was massively attacked by the enemy on the night of December 13. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible, NEC stated.

The Ministry of Energy noted that Odesa region experienced one of the most massive attacks over the weekend. "The enemy deliberately targeted electricity distribution and transmission facilities, including NEC 'Ukrenergo' substations. Consumers in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions were temporarily without electricity," the report said.

"Over the weekend, energy workers managed to restore electricity supply to more than 184,000 consumers and critical infrastructure facilities in Odesa and the region. At the same time, more than 430,000 subscribers remain without power in the region. Emergency restoration work continues non-stop. In Mykolaiv region, electricity supply has already been restored for more than 345,000 consumers," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As the ministry indicated, in Dnipropetrovsk region, an energy sector employee was injured as a result of a repeated enemy shelling of an energy facility. The injured person was taken to the hospital and is receiving necessary medical care.

Consumption

As Ukrenergo reported, electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, December 15, as of 9:30 AM, its level was 7.1% higher than at this time on the previous working day. The reason is a smaller volume of restriction measures applied in most regions and a decrease in air temperature throughout Ukraine.

Yesterday, December 14, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 12.6% higher than the peak of the previous Sunday. The reason is the application of a smaller volume of consumption restriction measures in all regions of Ukraine.

Schedules

Due to damage to energy infrastructure in certain regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules continue to be in effect. Overall, across the country, except for the southern regions, the situation is gradually improving. - the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Ukrenergo indicated that restrictions are in effect today "in most regions of Ukraine" - schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly blackouts.

"In regions where hourly blackouts are applied today, the need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

