In 2026, utility tariffs in Russia will increase by almost 18% on average, and by more than 40% in some regions. This forecast is provided by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the increase will take place in two stages: from January 1 - an indexation of 1.7% for everyone, and from October 1 - the main jump.

Formally, this is explained by the "need for infrastructure development," but the real reason is much more trivial - money is needed for the war. The Kremlin can no longer cope with financing the war: military spending eats up the budget faster than the authorities manage to patch holes. Against the backdrop of record spending on the army, the state shifts this burden to ordinary citizens. - the message says.

The CCD calls the increase in tariffs in Russia another sign that the regime's resources are rapidly dwindling.

"Russians should prepare for new levies and hidden taxes, because for the Kremlin, continuing the war is more important than the well-being of its own population," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

The Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays. Thus, the State Duma extended the validity of the permit for the so-called "SVO participants" and their family members not to pay on loans for the entire period of participation in the war with Ukraine and for 180 days after that.

The retail market in Russia has been experiencing a decline for seven consecutive quarters, which is due to the war and sanctions pressure - CPD