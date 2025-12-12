$42.280.10
December 11, 05:49 PM
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Utility tariffs in Russia will increase by almost 18% in 2026 - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

In 2026, utility tariffs in Russia are expected to increase by an average of 18%, and in some regions by more than 40%. The increase will take place in two stages: 1.7% from January 1 and the main jump from October 1.

Utility tariffs in Russia will increase by almost 18% in 2026 - CPD

In 2026, utility tariffs in Russia will increase by almost 18% on average, and by more than 40% in some regions. This forecast is provided by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the increase will take place in two stages: from January 1 - an indexation of 1.7% for everyone, and from October 1 - the main jump.

Formally, this is explained by the "need for infrastructure development," but the real reason is much more trivial - money is needed for the war. The Kremlin can no longer cope with financing the war: military spending eats up the budget faster than the authorities manage to patch holes. Against the backdrop of record spending on the army, the state shifts this burden to ordinary citizens.

- the message says.

The CCD calls the increase in tariffs in Russia another sign that the regime's resources are rapidly dwindling.

"Russians should prepare for new levies and hidden taxes, because for the Kremlin, continuing the war is more important than the well-being of its own population," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

The Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays. Thus, the State Duma extended the validity of the permit for the so-called "SVO participants" and their family members not to pay on loans for the entire period of participation in the war with Ukraine and for 180 days after that.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
