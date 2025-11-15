Retail trade in non-food products continues to collapse in Russia. Sberbank reported that sales have been declining for the seventh consecutive quarter. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russia's Sberbank, in the third quarter of 2025, sales volumes decreased by an average of 7% compared to the same period last year, and in some regions — up to 25%.

Clothing and electronics stores were most affected — due to low demand and accumulation of inventory, retail outlets are closing.

The main reasons for the decline are economic cooling, a high key rate, and rising credit costs. Russians are increasingly postponing large purchases and switching to a savings model. Additional pressure on the market is exerted by expected new taxes and fees.

Simultaneously with the fall in sales of non-food products, a reduction in food consumption in physical terms is also recorded.

CPD experts noted that this indicates a real deterioration in the welfare of the population, despite the Kremlin's statements about "income growth."

The Russian economy is entering a phase of systemic weakening, which the authorities can no longer hide by manipulating "income growth" in statistics - summarized the CPD.

Moscow's dependence on China grows despite trade decline - intelligence