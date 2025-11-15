$42.060.00
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
09:13 AM • 12952 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 17784 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 34388 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 52746 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 38701 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 34048 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28029 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18624 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 56939 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
The retail market in Russia has been experiencing a decline for seven consecutive quarters, which is due to the war and sanctions pressure - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Retail trade in non-food products in Russia has been shrinking for the seventh consecutive quarter, according to Sberbank. Sales decreased by 7% on average, and in some regions by up to 25%, indicating a deterioration in the well-being of the population.

The retail market in Russia has been experiencing a decline for seven consecutive quarters, which is due to the war and sanctions pressure - CPD

Retail trade in non-food products continues to collapse in Russia. Sberbank reported that sales have been declining for the seventh consecutive quarter. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russia's Sberbank, in the third quarter of 2025, sales volumes decreased by an average of 7% compared to the same period last year, and in some regions — up to 25%. 

Clothing and electronics stores were most affected — due to low demand and accumulation of inventory, retail outlets are closing.

The main reasons for the decline are economic cooling, a high key rate, and rising credit costs. Russians are increasingly postponing large purchases and switching to a savings model. Additional pressure on the market is exerted by expected new taxes and fees.

Simultaneously with the fall in sales of non-food products, a reduction in food consumption in physical terms is also recorded. 

CPD experts noted that this indicates a real deterioration in the welfare of the population, despite the Kremlin's statements about "income growth."

The Russian economy is entering a phase of systemic weakening, which the authorities can no longer hide by manipulating "income growth" in statistics

- summarized the CPD.

Olga Rozgon

