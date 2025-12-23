$42.150.10
08:27 AM • 2948 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
06:30 AM • 12514 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Nuclear power plants were forced to reduce capacity due to Russia's attack on Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 202 views

As a result of Russia's massive attack on energy infrastructure, Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce capacity. The capacity of nuclear power plants will be gradually increased after the damaged networks are restored.

Nuclear power plants were forced to reduce capacity due to Russia's attack on Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

As a result of another massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity, said Artem Nekrasov, acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during a briefing on December 23, writes UNN.

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the energy infrastructure, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity. The increase in NPP capacity to nominal values will occur gradually, as soon as energy workers restore the networks damaged by the enemy.

- said Nekrasov.

He emphasized that "this is a gross violation of international nuclear safety requirements during Russian strikes on energy infrastructure that provides power for the own needs and output of nuclear power plants, and it should not remain unnoticed by the world community."

Julia Shramko

