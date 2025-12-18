Zelenskyy on dialogue with the US: issues of Donbas, ZNPP, and reparations loan not yet agreed upon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during discussions with the United States, a number of sensitive issues remain unresolved, including those concerning Donbas, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and a reparations loan, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine and the United States have different views on Donbas, and this issue is currently unresolved. Also, the issue of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is occupied by Russia and is not operating, remains open.

Regarding the sensitive issues we discussed with the United States - yes, Donbas is an unresolved issue, we have different views. The nuclear power plant, which is occupied by the Russian Federation and is not working - destroyed, but should work, provide electricity, our plant - our rights. The issue is not resolved. The issue of money - said Zelenskyy at a press conference.

In addition, the President of Ukraine noted that he voiced his position on financial issues during communication with leaders. And also, he emphasized the need for a positive decision on the reparations loan.

I believe that the reparations loan - this issue should be positively resolved, because it is not only a matter of financial support for Ukraine in the first quarter of next year, but it is also a matter of a different nature. We really do not want this instrument to then remain in the hands of the Russians - we really do not want this, and we believe that they will do everything to block it - emphasized Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the absence of a reparations loan or other financial instruments could lead to a budget deficit of $45-50 billion next year.