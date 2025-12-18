Zelenskyy on dialogue with the US: issues of Donbas, ZNPP, and reparations loan not yet agreed upon

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 15080 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 15043 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 26759 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 22126 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15435 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 16849 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13200 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24256 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11275 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 16523 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 25070 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 4856 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 29271 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 30317 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 26761 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24256 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 30533 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30175 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56275 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 2462 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59751 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41664 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39856 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46051 views
Zelenskyy on dialogue with the US: issues of Donbas, ZNPP, and reparations loan not yet agreed upon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2762 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and the United States have different views on Donbas, and the issues of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and a reparations loan remain open. He emphasized the need for a positive decision on the reparations loan to avoid a budget deficit of 45-50 billion dollars next year.

Zelenskyy on dialogue with the US: issues of Donbas, ZNPP, and reparations loan not yet agreed upon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during discussions with the United States, a number of sensitive issues remain unresolved, including those concerning Donbas, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and a reparations loan, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine and the United States have different views on Donbas, and this issue is currently unresolved. Also, the issue of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is occupied by Russia and is not operating, remains open.

Regarding the sensitive issues we discussed with the United States - yes, Donbas is an unresolved issue, we have different views. The nuclear power plant, which is occupied by the Russian Federation and is not working - destroyed, but should work, provide electricity, our plant - our rights. The issue is not resolved. The issue of money

- said Zelenskyy at a press conference.

In addition, the President of Ukraine noted that he voiced his position on financial issues during communication with leaders. And also, he emphasized the need for a positive decision on the reparations loan.

I believe that the reparations loan - this issue should be positively resolved, because it is not only a matter of financial support for Ukraine in the first quarter of next year, but it is also a matter of a different nature. We really do not want this instrument to then remain in the hands of the Russians - we really do not want this, and we believe that they will do everything to block it 

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the absence of a reparations loan or other financial instruments could lead to a budget deficit of $45-50 billion next year.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPolitics
Energoatom
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine