We understand that "Halya is spoiled": Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues to consider the full occupation of our state

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues to consider the full occupation of Ukraine, and therefore pressure on the Russian Federation, particularly from the United States, needs to be increased. The Head of State told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

"It (Russia - ed.) cannot change its positions on its own. It does not want to. It wants, has considered, and is considering the full occupation of our state. Of course, and the destruction of our independence. It has always wanted this. I don't know when this 'always' started for Putin, but at such a difficult time for us," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that sanctions need to be strengthened so that Putin does not have money for the war.

He won't have money... whether he wants it or not, so we need to put pressure on that. As we understand that "Halya is spoiled for them," in my opinion, America needs to put a little more pressure on the Russians, not to give alternatives. America should clearly say: if not diplomacy, then there will be full pressure. There will be a very strong package of weapons for Ukraine, there will be very strong support for Ukraine, the US will impose sanctions completely on the entire economy, on all sectors that bring money to the Russians. Putin does not feel such pressure yet, and we hear this in his daily rhetoric. - Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

According to Zelenskyy, the most difficult issues remain territories, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and financing of reconstruction, while Ukraine has submitted its vision to the US and is awaiting the results of discussions between the American and Russian sides.