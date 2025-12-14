Ukraine once again introduces power outage schedules for December 15
Kyiv • UNN
In most regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules will be applied on December 15 due to damage to energy facilities. Power limitation schedules for enterprises will also be in effect.
On December 15, in most regions of Ukraine, due to damage to energy facilities as a result of Russian attacks, hourly power outage schedules will be applied. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.
Details
In addition to household consumers, power limitation schedules will be in effect for enterprises.
Energy workers urge citizens to consume electricity as sparingly as possible and ask them to check the time and volume of outages on the official resources of their regional power companies, as the situation in the system can change rapidly.
