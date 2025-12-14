$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 14599 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 35173 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 60349 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 42722 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
December 13, 01:58 PM • 41156 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 33790 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20334 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19171 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16766 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening
Partisans reconnoitered a key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol
Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisoners
Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa region: energy and civilian facilities damaged
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Ukraine once again introduces power outage schedules for December 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In most regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules will be applied on December 15 due to damage to energy facilities. Power limitation schedules for enterprises will also be in effect.

Ukraine once again introduces power outage schedules for December 15

On December 15, in most regions of Ukraine, due to damage to energy facilities as a result of Russian attacks, hourly power outage schedules will be applied. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to household consumers, power limitation schedules will be in effect for enterprises.

Energy workers urge citizens to consume electricity as sparingly as possible and ask them to check the time and volume of outages on the official resources of their regional power companies, as the situation in the system can change rapidly.

Zaporizhzhia NPP operated on generators for over an hour during the night attack13.12.25, 15:48 • 3874 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo