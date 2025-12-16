Germany announced a 10-point plan to strengthen defense assistance to Ukraine

Germany will strengthen its support for Ukraine's defense sector through joint ventures, market integration, and possible provision of federal investment guarantees within the framework of a 10-point plan presented during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

A strong Ukrainian defense industry is crucial for defense against Russia's war of aggression and is an important element of security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression. - stated in the document.

Both countries will deepen cooperation in research, joint ventures, and procurement of defense products.

Germany is also considering the use of federal guarantees for investments.

In addition, joint procurement of Ukrainian military equipment, including interceptor drones, is planned to protect NATO airspace within the framework of the "European Sky Shield" initiative.

According to the plan, the defense ministries of both countries will hold regular high-level consultations, and a representative office of the Ukrainian defense industry - Ukraine Freedom House - will be established in Berlin to strengthen industrial ties. - the report says.

In addition, Germany will increase the presence of military attachés in Kyiv and strengthen the exchange of experts. Comprehensive measures to prevent corruption are also envisaged.

Recall

