Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin early next week - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans a visit to Berlin on Monday, Sky News reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

He is believed to be meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as speaking with representatives from Great Britain and France, the publication writes.

As reported, about a dozen heads of state and government of Europe are expected to meet in Berlin on Monday to discuss a peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to be among those present.

