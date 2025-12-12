Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin early next week - media

$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 9332 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 12677 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 24645 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 21290 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 20540 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 20679 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 23057 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 28597 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 40442 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
Popular news
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 18427 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 13028 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city11:30 AM • 10859 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 16881 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 7226 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 12677 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 7958 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 24645 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 67339 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 70428 views
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 7958 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 13307 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 44071 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 41528 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 46370 views
Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin early next week - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin on Monday. He will meet with the German Chancellor and representatives of Great Britain and France.

Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin early next week - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans a visit to Berlin on Monday, Sky News reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin on Monday

- Sky News source in the Ukrainian government confirms.

He is believed to be meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as speaking with representatives from Great Britain and France, the publication writes.

Merz downplayed hints of a clash with Trump: stated a "constructive" conversation where Ukraine was discussed11.12.25, 12:47 • 3316 views

Recall

As reported, about a dozen heads of state and government of Europe are expected to meet in Berlin on Monday to discuss a peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to be among those present.

The US, Ukraine, and European countries will meet on Saturday to discuss Trump's peace plan11.12.25, 17:36 • 3556 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin