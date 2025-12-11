$42.280.10
Tired of meetings for the sake of meetings: White House says Trump is "extremely disappointed" with Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Leavitt said talks are ongoing and the US could send its representative to those talks this weekend "if there's a real chance of a peace deal being signed."

Tired of meetings for the sake of meetings: White House says Trump is "extremely disappointed" with Ukraine and Russia

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump is "extremely disappointed with both sides of this war," but the US could send its representative to the talks this weekend "if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Leavitt said that negotiations are ongoing, and the US could send its representative to these talks this weekend "if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement."

But she added that "it is still unknown whether true peace can be achieved."

Trump took office in January, suggesting he could quickly resolve Russia's war in Ukraine, but for months he bitterly complained about the lack of progress. Leavitt said the president was "extremely disappointed with both sides of this war."

"And he's tired of meetings just for the sake of meetings," Leavitt said. "He doesn't want any more talk. He wants action."

Recall

About a dozen heads of state and government from Europe will meet in Berlin on Monday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to be among those present.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
United States
Ukraine
Berlin