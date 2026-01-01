Train derailment in Mexico: death toll rises to 14

A woman died in the hospital on Thursday from injuries sustained when a passenger train derailed in southern Mexico last weekend. The death toll has risen to 14. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

The Mexican Navy, which operates the train, reported that the 73-year-old woman was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in Sunday's derailment of the interoceanic train connecting the states of Oaxaca and Veracruz. The Navy did not provide details about her injuries or where she was being treated.

There were 250 people on board the train, which derailed while rounding a bend near the town of Nizanda in Oaxaca state. More than 100 people were injured.

Recall

On Sunday, December 28, in the state of Oaxaca, southern Mexico, a train carrying at least 250 people derailed. 13 people died, 98 were injured, and 36 of them are receiving medical care.