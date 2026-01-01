Train derailment in Mexico: death toll rises to 14

$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 31808 views
Drunk "Santa" in Mercedes detained near Rivne on New Year's EveVideoJanuary 1, 12:07 PM • 5080 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 20743 views
No champagne or cognac: new rules came into force for Ukrainian wine and other alcohol03:37 PM • 9426 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 10686 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 10899 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 32069 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 126140 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 74530 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 103613 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 20948 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 30245 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 31318 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 74530 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 30837 views
Train derailment in Mexico: death toll rises to 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

A woman died in hospital from injuries sustained during the derailment of a passenger train in southern Mexico. The total death toll from the accident has risen to 14.

Train derailment in Mexico: death toll rises to 14

A woman died in the hospital on Thursday from injuries sustained when a passenger train derailed in southern Mexico last weekend. The death toll has risen to 14. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

A woman died on Thursday from injuries sustained when a passenger train derailed in southern Mexico last weekend, bringing the death toll from the accident to 14.

- the publication writes.

The Mexican Navy, which operates the train, reported that the 73-year-old woman was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in Sunday's derailment of the interoceanic train connecting the states of Oaxaca and Veracruz. The Navy did not provide details about her injuries or where she was being treated.

There were 250 people on board the train, which derailed while rounding a bend near the town of Nizanda in Oaxaca state. More than 100 people were injured.

Recall

On Sunday, December 28, in the state of Oaxaca, southern Mexico, a train carrying at least 250 people derailed. 13 people died, 98 were injured, and 36 of them are receiving medical care.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Associated Press
Mexico